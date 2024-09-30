lseg

Creating portfolios to capture new opportunities in uncertain times

As investors review – and potentially rethink – the strategies and asset classes in their portfolios in today’s complex and challenging landscape, FTSE Russell collaborated with FinanceAsia to host the second annual morning briefing in Hong Kong. The focus was on enticing themes across dividends and REITs, digital assets and gold, and innovation and disruptive technology, to explore the role of index-based approaches in offering access to a range of emerging opportunities.
FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

Using index strategies to tackle a new macro regime

An exclusive briefing hosted by FinanceAsia and FTSE Russell in Hong Kong provided an opportunity for investors to rethink asset allocation in a higher-for-longer world. Industry specialists from FTSE Russell along with investment and market professionals discussed how asset allocators can leverage index strategies to capitalise on the new macro regime defining today's investment landscape.
FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

HK's IPO raising climbs 116%: LSEG

ECM proceeds have climbed almost 30% up until September 27, when compared to the same time last year; as a result the HKEX is fifth on the global stock exchange rankings.
September 30, 2024

Putting index strategies at the heart of asset allocation

An exclusive briefing hosted by FinanceAsia and FTSE Russell in Singapore explored how index solutions can be powerful tools for investors seeking risk-adjusted returns amidst dynamic and unpredictable markets. Hear from FTSE Russell and other industry experts as they look at global opportunities across Asean, the Middle East, the US, as well as alternatives such as digital assets via index-linked products, and how they fit in a global portfolio.
FTSE Russell, an LSEG business