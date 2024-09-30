Creating portfolios to capture new opportunities in uncertain times
As investors review – and potentially rethink – the strategies and asset classes in their portfolios in today’s complex and challenging landscape, FTSE Russell collaborated with FinanceAsia to host the second annual morning briefing in Hong Kong. The focus was on enticing themes across dividends and REITs, digital assets and gold, and innovation and disruptive technology, to explore the role of index-based approaches in offering access to a range of emerging opportunities.