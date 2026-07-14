Creating portfolios to capture new opportunities in uncertain times

Built for income: Navigating REITs and dividend investing in a shifting market

Reliable income streams are a priority for many investors in a world of higher – but falling – rates and ongoing market volatility. This makes high dividend and REITs well-positioned to deliver on portfolio goals, with ETFs an effective and efficient route. According to Andy Ng, Head of iShares Equity Product Strategy for BlackRock in APAC, and Miko Huang, Senior Manager, Equity Index Product Management, APAC at FTSE Russell, these vehicles provide diversification, transparency and resilience in the bid for exposure to REITs and dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios.

Safe havens reimagined: Gold, bitcoin and the de-dollarisation trend

In a world where investors are rethinking concentration risks, both gold and crypto assets – especially Bitcoin – have key roles as safe haven options. Adrian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Metalpha, and Jean Kua, Manager, Asia ex Japan Strategic Buy Side & APAC Digital Asset Lead at FTSE Russell, consider the complementary diversification these assets can play at a time when the US dollar is under pressure. And as appetite for cryptocurrencies grows among institutional investors, the opportunity for these assets to become more meaningful within the portfolio mix cannot be overlooked.

Asia tech: Spotting the next wave of disruptive leaders as innovation booms

Asia's ever-expanding technology landscape is vast and diverse – encompassing AI, semiconductors, gaming, digital health, robotics, and more, explains Yi Wang, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer for CSOP Asset Management. As a result, a single industry classification cannot capture so much innovation and, for investors, a transparent, rule-based, scalable approach is essential to capture the region’s innovation wave, believes Emerald Yau, Head of Equity Index Product Management for FTSE Russell in APAC.

Using ETFs to find the balance in shifting allocations

In markets where volatility has become the only constant, the role of ETFs in modern investment strategies is becoming increasingly relevant to create portfolios that can deliver benefits such as higher levels of income, reduced volatility and partial downside protection, believes Dennis Fok, Head of ETF Portfolio Management for Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK). There are also a lot more choices available for ETF investing, with greater liquidity a key feature, according to Zhu Liu, Head of Asia ex Japan Strategic Buy Side at FTSE Russell.

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