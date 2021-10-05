FTSE Russell hires head of sustainable investment for Japan

UK-headquartered index provider FTSE Russell has announced the appointment of Atsuhito Mori as head of sustainable investment for Japan, effective September 6.

In his new role, Mori is responsible for FTSE Russell’s sustainable investment indexes and data products in the country. Located in the Tokyo office, he reports to head of sustainable investment for Asia Pacific Helena Fung, who is based in Hong Kong.

This is a newly created role, Fung told FinanceAsia, adding that it reflects the growing significance of ESG and sustainable investment within Japanese markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Atsuhito to our growing sustainable investment team in...