FTSE Russell hires head of sustainable investment for Japan

Atsuhito Mori joins the firm from Orix Bank.
October 05, 2021

UK-headquartered index provider FTSE Russell has announced the appointment of Atsuhito Mori as head of sustainable investment for Japan, effective September 6.

In his new role, Mori is responsible for FTSE Russell’s sustainable investment indexes and data products in the country. Located in the Tokyo office, he reports to head of sustainable investment for Asia Pacific Helena Fung, who is based in Hong Kong.

This is a newly created role, Fung told FinanceAsia, adding that it reflects the growing significance of ESG and sustainable investment within Japanese markets.

“We are delighted to welcome Atsuhito to our growing sustainable investment team in...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222