In a webinar on the sustainable investment landscape in APAC presented by FinanceAsia and London Stock Exchange Group, the panellists stressed the need for common standards and that sustainability need not be at odds with profitability.
Fixed income investing faces a new reality in the wake of higher rates, rising inflation and geopolitical tension. Against this backdrop, a recent FinanceAsia webinar, held in collaboration with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), explored how investors can adjust allocations and find reliable sources of return in a new world order.