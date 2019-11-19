Chinese parents rarely put a price on their children’s education, but investors do.
November 19, 2019
Shenzhen-headquartered computer programming startup aims to list on Shanghai’s new technology board, probably by the end of next year.
November 04, 2019
By raising $14.5 million from a group of investors led by Legend Capital, Mathpresso is one of a handful Korean startups that has managed to get funding from a high-profile Chinese venture capital fund.
October 16, 2019
With its latest round of funding, VIPKID has cemented its position as the largest English e-learning site in China. The next challenge is to become profitable.
October 08, 2019
Education platform Knowbox has received a new round of funding to develop cost-saving AI technology, but with regulations tightening, time is running out for these platforms to generate positive cash flows.
July 18, 2019
One private equity investor sees value in online education in an off-line environment. He also outlines the risk of surprise policy shifts by Chinese regulators.
July 16, 2019
The ability of Chinese K-12 online education sites to turn a profit means that they grew more than 11% last year. It is much harder for online education firms that target adults to do the same.
March 07, 2019
But can it deliver the results that investors are hoping for, given intense competition between operators and growing government efforts to regulate the sector?
February 20, 2019
CFA and ACCA certificates are essential for a career in the financial sector. Golden Education, which provides training for the accreditation, has just raised Series C funding.
November 19, 2018
China’s leading online education platform is now worth more than most publicly listed school operators as investors endorse e-learning as the new form of education.
June 21, 2018
