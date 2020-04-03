The week in review: Qantas Air’s debt spat, $1billion for Tencent’s Yuanfuda, and the end of shareholder activism

From the Editor’s Desk, April 3, 2020.

With more than a third of world’s population under a COVID-19 lockdown, there are few places not experiencing the pandemic impact. Living rooms are converted into office spaces while in-face meetings are moving online, it is part of a global effort to flatten the infection curve based on one strategy stay home.

No sector is impacted more by the sudden halt in people movement than those in transportation, particularly airlines. With aviation losses likely to surpass $250 billion this year with several going bankrupt by May, the most governments have stepped up to save their industry with some already...