Potential sale

Education First listening to potential buyers for China business

Chinese parents rarely put a price on their children’s education, but investors do.
November 19, 2019

Private equity funds Hillhouse Capital and Permira, alongside Warburg Pincus, are some of the investors looking into the China business of Education First, a private tutorial school still held by Bertil Hult, the founder of the company.

With a portfolio that includes 300 schools across 60 cities in China, Education First’s China business is positioned towards the lucrative market in the world’s second largest economy, which is estimated to be worth more than a quarter trillion dollars according to LEK consulting.

Though Education First is still discussing which China assets are potentially available, the sell is expected to value the entity between $1.5 billion to $2 billion....

