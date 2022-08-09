Tom Wilson joins the firm in Tokyo, from the ADB.
August 09, 2022
US law firm appoints China counsel.
July 27, 2005
Duggal, Roach and Lee move up from senior associate roles.
June 14, 2004
William Hay, previously General Counsel for GE Capital Asia Pacific and ICG Asia joins international law firm Lovells.
August 09, 2001
David Graham will join Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MSDW) as managing director and general counsel and head of the law division in Asia Pacific.
February 28, 2001
