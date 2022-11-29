White & Case announces key Asia-based promotions

White & Case has announced a new round of promotions that include seven lawyers in Asia Pacific. The move is part of a wider ascension of 26 lawyers to partner and 14 lawyers to counsel across 10 of the firm's practices, in 19 office locations.

The move follows an earlier announcement in October that it had appointed five new partners in APAC across M&A and project finance, which FinanceAsia covered.

The new APAC promotions, effective January 1, include:

Nathaniel Crowley, who has been named a local partner in Hong Kong and aglobal debt finance partner. To date, he has advised global financial institutions, sovereigns, funds and corporates on OTC derivatives, structured finance including cash and synthetic securitisations, credit- and equity-linked notes, repo (repurchase agreement) and stock lending transactions, finance-linked hedging, and related regulatory matters.

Xuan Jin, who will become local partner within the global capital markets practice in Hong Kong. Jin advises issuers, sponsors and arrangers on debt capital markets, including securitisations and other structured finance and private credit, sustainable finance and Islamic finance transactions.

Kibbeum Kim, who will ascend to counsel in the global debt finance practice and relocate to Seoul from Hong Kong. Kim advises private equity funds and their portfolio companies, as well as credit and other special situations funds, on a variety of financings in Asia Pacific.

Shanghai-based Amy Yang, who will become counsel in the global M&A practice. Yang’s practice focusses on advising multinationals on M&A, general corporate issues, foreign direct investment, employment and regulatory matters. She has particular experience regarding China inbound investment.

Lorraine Yip, who becomes counsel in the global M&A practice based in Tokyo. Yip advises on corporate transactions including M&A, equity investments, reorganisations, compliance matters and IPOs.

Olivia Yiu, who has been named counsel in the global debt finance practice based in Hong Kong. She advises on finance transactions including syndicated and bilateral loans, leveraged financings, China outbound financings and margin lending transactions.

Eva Yu, who will become counsel in the global debt finance practice, based in Hong Kong. Yu advises on syndicated and bilateral loans, leveraged financings and real estate financing transactions.

The US law firm has made a number of new hires in Asia Pacific this year, including that of Kristian Bradshaw within the firm’s project development and finance practice in Tokyo; Stefanie Benson as antitrust partner in Sydney; and David Kirkland and Mark Wesseldine in Sydney as part of the launch of its debt finance practice in Australia.