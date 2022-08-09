Ashurst adds International Projects Group counsel in Japan

Tom Wilson joins the firm in Tokyo, from the ADB.
Tom Wilson
August 09, 2022

UK-headquartered law firm, Ashurst, has announced the appointment of Tom Wilson as special council within its International Projects Group in Tokyo. Subject to being approved as a registered foreign lawyer under Japanese law “Gaikokuho Jimu Bengoshi”, Wilson will become partner, the announcement said.

Wilson joins from the Asian Development Bank ADB where he advised governments across Asia on public-private partnership PPP projects. Prior to joining ADB, he worked for Latham Watkins and White Case, and has been based in Tokyo, Singapore and Jakarta.

Separately, the firm announced the recruitment of Chiam Tao Koon as head of MA for Southeast Asia at Ashurst ADT...

