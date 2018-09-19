Staff Reporter

The private equity fund led by Chinese dealmaker Lei Zhang closes Fund IV and stresses opportunities in giving traditional businesses a digital makeover.
September 19, 2018
Former PwC tax specialist and deputy to China's parliament will succeed Carlson Tong at the securities watchdog.
September 09, 2018
The Japanese conglomerate's Vision Fund will help the tech-minded Chinese insurer expand across Asia and, eventually, the world.
August 20, 2018
The bloc's Capital Markets Forum was intended to increase cross-border issuance in the region. So far, it's failing to deliver.
July 17, 2017
Amid market uncertainty, reporters are gathering reaction on what Brexit means for Asian finance.
June 24, 2016
