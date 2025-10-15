Srini Kannan to return to Citi in India

Citi Commercial Bank in India has appointed Kannan as head of digital, technology, communication, business & professional services and industrials; he will join in December and has worked at JP Morgan for over 15 years.
October 15, 2025

Citi Commercial Bank in India has appointed Srinivasan (Srini) Kannan as head of digital, technology, communication, business & professional services and industrials.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media