FinanceAsia and National Australia Bank’s latest poll of Asian bond investors shows strong demand to boost exposure to Australia — and a clear idea of which sectors will benefit.
As more investors seek to deploy sustainable capital, National Australia Bank says green bond issuers are being offered a golden opportunity.
Asian buyers account for up to 40% of every Aussie dollar bond sold and they want longer tenors, survey results show
Asia-based bond investors switch out of high-yielding Australian corporate bonds in a flight to quality, survey reveals.
Experts from National Australia Bank say the challenges of climate change and countries' need for infrastructure funding mean the green bond market has enormous potential.