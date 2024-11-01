FinanceAsia and National Australia Bank’s latest poll of Asian bond investors shows strong demand to boost exposure to Australia — and a clear idea of which sectors will benefit.
As more investors seek to deploy sustainable capital, National Australia Bank says green bond issuers are being offered a golden opportunity.
Asian buyers account for up to 40% of every Aussie dollar bond sold and they want longer tenors, survey results show
Asia-based bond investors switch out of high-yielding Australian corporate bonds in a flight to quality, survey reveals.
Experts from National Australia Bank say the challenges of climate change and countries' need for infrastructure funding mean the green bond market has enormous potential.
National Australia Bank says Australia's asset-backed securities landscape is improving and 2010 is likely to see more issuers return to the market with innovative deals.