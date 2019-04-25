Cherie Marriott

Australia Editor, FinanceAsia



Cherie Marriott joined FinanceAsia in 1997 and is currently the magazine's Australia editor based in Sydney. Cherie began her career in journalism in 1990 at The Canberra Times, followed by National News in London, The Australian in Vietnam, and then on to Hong Kong where she worked for Asiamoney and Global Finance. She was editor of FinanceAsia between 1997 and 1999. She has a degree in journalism from Charles Sturt University and post-graduate qualifications in finance from the Australian Securities Institute.