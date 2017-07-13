Matthew Thomas
Matthew Thomas is the editor of FinanceAsia. He has been writing about Asian financial markets for a decade, specialising in capital markets, bank strategy, financial regulation and the role governments can play to build market infrastructure in developing nations.
He was previously the editor of EuroWeek Asia, and has written for GlobalCapital, Asiamoney, Institutional Investor, Emerging Markets and The Cover, among other publications. Before becoming a journalist he was a currency futures trader. He can be reached on +852 3175 1989 or matthew.thomas@haymarket.asia.
Asean has unveiled increasingly ambitious policies over the last 50 years. Nonetheless meaningful progress is scarce while China looms larger as a divisive force
July 13, 2017
The Philippine president's infrastructure ambitions are bypassing the private sector. But the long-term benefits will be spread far and wide
June 26, 2017
Nestor Espenilla tells
FinanceAsia he will bring continuity in monetary policy — and a renewed focus on banking reform — to the Philippine central bank.
June 26, 2017
As China's A-share market gets its long-cherished MSCI inclusion, the experience of Pakistan after being granted emerging market status shows index inclusion may not be all that.
June 16, 2017
Despite the budget airline's recent success, it still trades at lower valuations than its global rivals. Executives have a strategy in mind to change that.
June 12, 2017
US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital hires a senior Deutsche Bank dealmaker, creating a new position for TMT specialist Piyush Gupta.
June 05, 2017
On its last day of trading before being upgraded to emerging market status, Pakistan experienced a frenzy of trading — and an unexpected fall in prices.
May 31, 2017
Offshore bonds largely defy a one-notch Moody's downgrade of the sovereign, with secondary prices moving out only by a few basis points — and at least one issuer braving the primary market.
May 24, 2017
Asia’s perpetual bond market has been on a tear since the beginning of the year, and looks ready to break new records before half the year is up. We take a look at the numbers.
May 22, 2017
China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a masterclass in branding. But its other successes are less clear.
May 16, 2017
