Matthew Thomas

Matthew Thomas is the editor of FinanceAsia. He has been writing about Asian financial markets for a decade, specialising in capital markets, bank strategy, financial regulation and the role governments can play to build market infrastructure in developing nations. He was previously the editor of EuroWeek Asia, and has written for GlobalCapital, Asiamoney, Institutional Investor, Emerging Markets and The Cover, among other publications. Before becoming a journalist he was a currency futures trader. He can be reached on +852 3175 1989 or matthew.thomas@haymarket.asia.