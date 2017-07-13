Matthew Thomas

Matthew Thomas is the editor of FinanceAsia. He has been writing about Asian financial markets for a decade, specialising in capital markets, bank strategy, financial regulation and the role governments can play to build market infrastructure in developing nations. He was previously the editor of EuroWeek Asia, and has written for GlobalCapital, Asiamoney, Institutional Investor, Emerging Markets and The Cover, among other publications. Before becoming a journalist he was a currency futures trader. He can be reached on +852 3175 1989 or [email protected].

Asean: Unity still elusive, 50 years on

Asean has unveiled increasingly ambitious policies over the last 50 years. Nonetheless meaningful progress is scarce while China looms larger as a divisive force
July 13, 2017

BSP's new governor sets out stall

Nestor Espenilla tells FinanceAsia he will bring continuity in monetary policy — and a renewed focus on banking reform — to the Philippine central bank.
June 26, 2017

Pakistan upgrade: So much for all that

As China's A-share market gets its long-cherished MSCI inclusion, the experience of Pakistan after being granted emerging market status shows index inclusion may not be all that.
June 16, 2017

AirAsia flight plan for higher valuations

Despite the budget airline's recent success, it still trades at lower valuations than its global rivals. Executives have a strategy in mind to change that.
June 12, 2017

Sequoia nabs Deutsche TMT banker

US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital hires a senior Deutsche Bank dealmaker, creating a new position for TMT specialist Piyush Gupta.
June 05, 2017

China downgrade does little to sour bonds

Offshore bonds largely defy a one-notch Moody's downgrade of the sovereign, with secondary prices moving out only by a few basis points — and at least one issuer braving the primary market.
May 24, 2017

Data story: Asia's corporate perpetual bonanza

Asia’s perpetual bond market has been on a tear since the beginning of the year, and looks ready to break new records before half the year is up. We take a look at the numbers.
May 22, 2017