Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2020, Part 2

Once again, FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the second batch of winners for its Country Awards, which recognise the best banks, brokers and law firms across Asia.
Today, we unveil the domestic winners for each country. Last week, we revealed the international winners.
The competition is always fierce, but this year it also took place against an unprecedented global backdrop thanks to COVID-19. What stood out was the banks' resilience and their ability to adapt to fast-changing conditions, not least in enabling most of their employees to successfully work from home.
For the second year running, an advisory board also aided the editors by providing an invaluable service as peer reviewers. So in addition to congratulating the winners, the editors would also like to thank the board members for their advice on the banks, brokers and law firms that were shortlisted and then selected.
Members of the advisory board are:
Terry Mahony - deputy chairman VinaCapital; former CIO emerging markets equities TCW and Indochina Capital, plus launch CIO of HSBC's GEM fund.
David Morton - advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairman Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC.
Susan Yuen - non-executive director Alliance Bank Malaysia; former regional CEO NBAD and CEO ANZ Hong Kong, plus head of corporate and institutional banking HSBC Malaysia and head of multinationals banking Maybank.
Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will appear online shortly, as well as in the coming print edition of FinanceAsia.
Sadly, due to the current global situation there will be no awards dinner this year. However, plaques will still be available and where possible, we would be more than happy to arrange individual ceremonies to present the awards.
***
BANGLADESH
Best Bank: BRAC Bank
Best Investment Bank: City Bank Capital
***
CAMBODIA
Best Bank: ACLEDA Bank
Best Investment Bank: Yuanta Securities
***
CHINA
Best Bank: ICBC
Best Sustainable Bank: Industrial Bank
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: CICC
Best DCM House: Bank of China
Best Broker: Citic Securities
Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking
Best Law Firm: Han Kun
Best Domestic Rating Agency: China Chengxin International
Best Offshore Rating Agency: Fitch
***
HONG KONG
Best Bank, Best Sustainable Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best DCM House, Best Broker, Best Private Bank: HSBC
Best Law Firm: King & Wood Mallesons
***
HONG KONG (Chinese Financial Institutions)
Best Bank: Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: CICC
Best DCM House: BOCI
Best Broker: Haitong International Securities
Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking
Best Offshore Ratings Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global
***
INDIA
Best Bank: HDFC
Best Investment Bank: Kotak Investment Banking
Best ECM House: Axis Capital
Best DCM House: Axis Bank
Best Broker: Edelweiss Institutional Equities
Best Private Bank: Kotak Wealth Management
***
INDONESIA
Best Bank: PT Bank Central Asia
Best Investment Bank, Best DCM House, Best Broker: PT Mandiri Sekuritas
Best ECM House: PT Indo Premier Sekuritas
Best Private Bank: Mandiri Wealth Management
Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung
***
KAZAKHSTAN
Best Bank: Halyk Bank
Best Investment Bank: Halyk Finance
**
LAOS
Best Bank: BCEL
***
MALAYSIA
Best Bank: Public Bank
Best Investment Bank, Best DCM House: Maybank
Best ECM House, Best Private Bank: CIMB
Best Broker: CGS-CIMB
***
MONGOLIA
Best Bank: Khan Bank
***
MYANMAR
Best Bank: KBZ Bank
***
PAKISTAN
Best Bank: Allied Bank
Best Investment Bank: Habib Bank
Best Broker: Topline Securities
***
PHILIPPINES
Best Bank: BDO Unibank
Best Sustainable Bank: The Bank of the Philippine Islands
Best Investment Bank: First Metro Investment Corp
Best ECM House: BDO Capital
Best DCM House: China Bank Capital
Best Broker: First Metro Securities
Best Private Bank: BDO Private Bank
***
SINGAPORE
Best Bank, Best Sustainable Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best DCM House, Best Broker, Best Private Bank: DBS
Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill
***
SOUTH KOREA
Best Bank: Shinhan Bank
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: Korea Investment & Securities
Best DCM House, KB Financial
Best Broker: Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities
Best Private Bank: KEB Hana
***
SRI LANKA
Best Bank: Commercial Bank
Best Investment Bank: NDB Investment Bank
Best Broker: Asia Securities
***
TAIWAN
Best Bank, Best Private Bank: CTBC Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: E.SUN Bank
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best Broker: Yuanta Securities
Best DCM House: KGI Securities
***
THAILAND
Best Bank: Siam Commercial Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of Ayudhya
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: Kasikorn Securities
Best DCM House: KASIKORNBANK
Best Broker: Phatra Securities
Best Private Bank: KBank Private Banking
Best Law Firm: Weerawong, Chinnavat & Partners
***
VIETNAM
Best Bank: Techcombank
Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: VietCapital
Best DCM House: Techcom Securities
Best Broker: SSI
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.