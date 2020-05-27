Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2020, Part 2

Once again, FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the second batch of winners for its Country Awards, which recognise the best banks, brokers and law firms across Asia.

The competition is always fierce, but this year it also took place against an unprecedented global backdrop thanks to COVID-19. What stood out was the banks' resilience and their ability to adapt to fast-changing conditions, not least in enabling most of their employees to successfully work from home.

For the second year running, an advisory board also aided the editors by providing an invaluable service as peer reviewers. So in addition to congratulating the winners, the editors would also like to thank the board members for their advice on the banks, brokers and law firms that were shortlisted and then selected.

Members of the advisory board are:

Terry Mahony - deputy chairman VinaCapital; former CIO emerging markets equities TCW and Indochina Capital, plus launch CIO of HSBC's GEM fund.

David Morton - advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairman Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC.

Susan Yuen - non-executive director Alliance Bank Malaysia; former regional CEO NBAD and CEO ANZ Hong Kong, plus head of corporate and institutional banking HSBC Malaysia and head of multinationals banking Maybank.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will appear online shortly, as well as in the coming print edition of FinanceAsia.

Sadly, due to the current global situation there will be no awards dinner this year. However, plaques will still be available and where possible, we would be more than happy to arrange individual ceremonies to present the awards.

*** BANGLADESH Best Bank: BRAC Bank Best Investment Bank: City Bank Capital *** CAMBODIA Best Bank: ACLEDA Bank Best Investment Bank: Yuanta Securities *** CHINA Best Bank: ICBC Best Sustainable Bank: Industrial Bank Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: CICC Best DCM House: Bank of China Best Broker: Citic Securities Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking Best Law Firm: Han Kun Best Domestic Rating Agency: China Chengxin International Best Offshore Rating Agency: Fitch *** HONG KONG Best Bank, Best Sustainable Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best DCM House, Best Broker, Best Private Bank: HSBC Best Law Firm: King & Wood Mallesons *** HONG KONG (Chinese Financial Institutions) Best Bank: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: CICC Best DCM House: BOCI Best Broker: Haitong International Securities Best Private Bank: CMB Private Banking Best Offshore Ratings Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global *** INDIA Best Bank: HDFC Best Investment Bank: Kotak Investment Banking Best ECM House: Axis Capital Best DCM House: Axis Bank Best Broker: Edelweiss Institutional Equities Best Private Bank: Kotak Wealth Management *** INDONESIA Best Bank: PT Bank Central Asia Best Investment Bank, Best DCM House, Best Broker: PT Mandiri Sekuritas Best ECM House: PT Indo Premier Sekuritas Best Private Bank: Mandiri Wealth Management Best Law Firm: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung *** KAZAKHSTAN Best Bank: Halyk Bank Best Investment Bank: Halyk Finance ** LAOS Best Bank: BCEL *** MALAYSIA Best Bank: Public Bank Best Investment Bank, Best DCM House: Maybank Best ECM House, Best Private Bank: CIMB Best Broker: CGS-CIMB *** MONGOLIA Best Bank: Khan Bank *** MYANMAR Best Bank: KBZ Bank *** PAKISTAN Best Bank: Allied Bank Best Investment Bank: Habib Bank Best Broker: Topline Securities *** PHILIPPINES Best Bank: BDO Unibank Best Sustainable Bank: The Bank of the Philippine Islands Best Investment Bank: First Metro Investment Corp Best ECM House: BDO Capital Best DCM House: China Bank Capital Best Broker: First Metro Securities Best Private Bank: BDO Private Bank *** SINGAPORE Best Bank, Best Sustainable Bank, Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best DCM House, Best Broker, Best Private Bank: DBS Best Law Firm: Allen & Gledhill *** SOUTH KOREA Best Bank: Shinhan Bank Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: Korea Investment & Securities Best DCM House, KB Financial Best Broker: Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities Best Private Bank: KEB Hana *** SRI LANKA Best Bank: Commercial Bank Best Investment Bank: NDB Investment Bank Best Broker: Asia Securities *** TAIWAN Best Bank, Best Private Bank: CTBC Bank Best Sustainable Bank: E.SUN Bank Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House, Best Broker: Yuanta Securities Best DCM House: KGI Securities *** THAILAND Best Bank: Siam Commercial Bank Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of Ayudhya Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: Kasikorn Securities Best DCM House: KASIKORNBANK Best Broker: Phatra Securities Best Private Bank: KBank Private Banking Best Law Firm: Weerawong, Chinnavat & Partners *** VIETNAM Best Bank: Techcombank Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House: VietCapital Best DCM House: Techcom Securities Best Broker: SSI