Winners: FinanceAsia's Country Awards 2020, Part 1

Once again, FinanceAsia is delighted to announce the first batch of winners for its Country Awards, which recognise the best banks, brokers and law firms across Asia.

Today, we unveil the international winners for each country. Next week, we will reveal the domestic banks, brokers and law firms from across the region.

The competition is always fierce, but this year it also took place against an unprecedented global backdrop thanks to COVID-19. What stood out was the banks' resilience and their ability to adapt to fast-changing conditions, not least in enabling most of their employees to successfully work from home.

For the second year running, an advisory board also aided the editors by providing an invaluable service as peer reviewers. So in addition to congratulating the winners, the editors would also like to thank the board members for their advice on the banks, brokers and law firms that were shortlisted and then selected.

Members of the advisory board are:

Terry Mahony - deputy chairman VinaCapital; former CIO emerging markets equities TCW and Indochina Capital, plus launch CIO of HSBC's GEM fund.

David Morton - advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairman Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC.

Susan Yuen - non-executive director Alliance Bank Malaysia; former regional CEO NBAD and CEO ANZ Hong Kong, plus head of corporate and institutional banking HSBC Malaysia and head of multinationals banking Maybank.

Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind each choice will appear online shortly, as well as in the coming print edition of FinanceAsia.

Sadly, due to the current global situation there will be no awards dinner this year. However, plaques will still be available and where possible, we would be more than happy to arrange individual ceremonies to present the awards.

***

BANGLADESH

Best International Bank: Standard Chartered

Best International Investment Bank: Standard Chartered

***

CHINA

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

***

HONG KONG

Best International Bank: Standard Chartered

Best International Investment Bank: Citi

***

INDIA

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Citi

***

INDONESIA

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

MALAYSIA

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

PAKISTAN

Best International Bank: Standard Chartered

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

PHILIPPINES

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: BofA Securities

***

SINGAPORE

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse

***

SOUTH KOREA

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Morgan Stanley

***

SRI LANKA

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Standard Chartered

***

TAIWAN

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

***

THAILAND

Best International Bank: Citi

Best International Investment Bank: Morgan Stanley

***

VIETNAM

Best International Bank: HSBC

Best International Investment Bank: Credit Suisse