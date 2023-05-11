Winners: FinanceAsia Awards 2022-2023 Southeast Asia

Still reeling from the effects of last year’s supply chain woes, energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions, financial markets are now also contending with the impact of consecutive interest rate hikes and uncertainty following recent banking turmoil.

While 2023 may not deliver the capital markets rebound we were all hoping for, it is worth pausing to recognise leading financial institutions that have forged through and made waves in these volatile times.

Marked progress and innovation across deals continues to demonstrate regeneration and resilience. After all, the goal posts have not changed: each of Asia's markets is bound by net zero commitments; and digital transformation continues to drive regulatory discourse and development around emerging sectors and virtual assets. As a result, sustainability and digitisation continue to be underlying themes shaping a new paradigm for deal-making in the region.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers and ratings agencies to showcase their capabilities to support their clients as they navigated these uncertain economic times. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 27th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2022).

To reflect new trends, this year we introduced an award for Biggest ESG Impact (encompassing all three elements of ESG strategy) and updated our D&I award to include equity: Most Progressive DEI Strategy.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were highly commended by our jury) for Southeast Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners!

*** SOUTHEAST ASIA ***

CLM (CAMBODIA, LAOS, MYANMAR)

Domestic

Best Bank: Cambodian Public Bank

***

INDONESIA

Domestic

Best Bank: PT Bank Central Asia

Best Broker: PT Mirae Asset Sekuritas

Best DCM House: PT Mandiri Sekuritas

Best ECM House: PT Mandiri Sekuritas

Best ESG Impact: PT Bank Mandiri

Best Investment Bank: PT Mandiri Sekuritas

Best Sustainable Bank: PT Bank Mandiri

Most Innovative Use of Technology: PT Bank Mandiri

Most Progressive DEI: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia

International

Best Bank: BNP Paribas

Best Investment Bank: BNP Paribas

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

***

MALAYSIA

Domestic

Best Bank: Public Bank Berhad

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House:

Winner: CIMB Investment Bank

Finalist: Maybank Investment Bank

Best ECM House: Maybank Investment Bank

Best ESG Impact: Public Bank Berhad

Best Investment Bank:

Winner: Maybank Investment Bank

Finalist: CIMB Investment Bank

Best Sustainable Bank:

Winner: Public Bank Berhad

Finalist: Maybank Investment Bank

Most Progressive DEI: CIMB Bank

International

Best Bank: Citi

***

PHILIPPINES

Domestic

Best Bank: BDO Unibank

Best DCM House:

Winner: BPI Capital Corporation

Finalist: China Bank Capital

Best ECM House:

Winner: First Metro Investment

Finalist: China Bank Capital

Best ESG Impact: Bank of the Philippines Islands

Best Investment Bank:

Winner: First Metro Investment Corporation

Finalist: SB Capital Investment Corporation

Best Sustainable Bank: Bank of the Philippine Islands

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

SINGAPORE

Domestic

Best Bank: DBS Bank

Best Broker: CGS-CIMB Securities

Best DCM House: United Overseas Bank

Best ESG Impact: DBS Bank

Best Investment Bank: DBS Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: DBS Bank

Most Innovative Use of Technology: DBS Bank

International

Best Bank: Citi

Best Investment Bank: Citi

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

THAILAND

Domestic

Best Broker: InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd.

Best ECM House: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities PCL

Best DCM House: Kasikornbank

Best Investment Bank: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities PCL

Best Sustainable Bank: Bangkok Bank PCL

Most Innovative Use of Technology: InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Citi

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

VIETNAM

Domestic

Best Bank: Techcombank

Best Broker: SSI Securities Corporation

Finalist: SSI Securities Corporation

Best DCM House: SSI Securities Corporation

Best ECM House:

Winner: Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company

Finalist: SSI Securities Corporation

Best ESG Impact: Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Bank

Best Investment Bank:

Winner: Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company

Most Innovative Use of Technology: TechcomSecurities

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Best ESG Impact: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: HSBC

Best Sustainable Bank: Citi

Most Innovative Use of Technology: HSBC

***

For other winners:

Click here to see the winners across North Asia.

Click here to see the winners across South Asia.