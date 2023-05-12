Winners: FinanceAsia Awards 2022-2023 North Asia

Still reeling from the effects of last year’s supply chain woes, energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions, financial markets are now also contending with the impact of consecutive interest rate hikes and uncertainty following recent banking turmoil.
While 2023 may not deliver the capital markets rebound we were all hoping for, it is worth pausing to recognise leading financial institutions that have forged through and made waves in these volatile times.
Marked progress and innovation across deals continues to demonstrate regeneration and resilience. After all, the goal posts have not changed: each of Asia's markets is bound by net zero commitments; and digital transformation continues to drive regulatory discourse and development around emerging sectors and virtual assets. As a result, sustainability and digitisation continue to be underlying themes shaping a new paradigm for deal-making in the region.
The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers and ratings agencies to showcase their capabilities to support their clients as they navigated these uncertain economic times. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through display of commercial and technical acumen.
This year marks the 27th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2022).
To reflect new trends, this year we introduced an award for Biggest ESG Impact (encompassing all three elements of ESG strategy) and updated our D&I award to include equity: Most Progressive DEI Strategy.
Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.
Congratulations to all of our winners!
*** NORTH ASIA ***
CHINA
Domestic
Best Bank: CICC
Best Broker: CICC
Best DCM House: CICC
Best ECM House: CICC
Best Investment Bank: CICC
Best Ratings Agency: CCXI
Best Sustainable Bank:
Winner: Agricultural Bank of China (ABCI and ABC HO)
International
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs
Best Ratings Agency: Fitch Ratings
Best Sustainable Bank: Credit Agricole
Most Progressive DEI: Citi
***
HONG KONG SAR
Domestic
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Broker: Everbright Securities Intl
Best DCM House: HSBC
Best ECM House: Haitong International Securities
Best ESG Impact: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd
Best Investment Bank: HSBC Investment Bank
Best Offshore Ratings Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global Ltd
Best Sustainable Bank: HSBC
Most Innovative Use of Technology: HSBC
Most Progressive DEI: HSBC
International
Best Investment Bank: Credit Agricole CIB
Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG
Most Progressive DEI: Citi
***
SOUTH KOREA
International
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Investment Bank: Citi
Best Sustainable Bank: Credit Agricole
***
TAIWAN
Domestic
Best Bank: CTBC Bank
Best Broker: Yuanta Securities
Best DCM House:
Winner: Yuanta Securities
Finalist: E.Sun Bank
Best Investment Bank:
Winner: Yuanta Securities
Finalist: CTBC Bank
Best Sustainable Bank: E. Sun Bank
Finalist: Bank SinoPac
Most Innovative Use of Technology:
Winner: Taishin Finance Ecology
Finalist: CTBC Bank
Most Progressive DEI: E.SUN Bank
International
Best Bank: HSBC
Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs
Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG
***
