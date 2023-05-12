Winners: FinanceAsia Awards 2022-2023 North Asia

Still reeling from the effects of last year’s supply chain woes, energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions, financial markets are now also contending with the impact of consecutive interest rate hikes and uncertainty following recent banking turmoil.

While 2023 may not deliver the capital markets rebound we were all hoping for, it is worth pausing to recognise leading financial institutions that have forged through and made waves in these volatile times.

Marked progress and innovation across deals continues to demonstrate regeneration and resilience. After all, the goal posts have not changed: each of Asia's markets is bound by net zero commitments; and digital transformation continues to drive regulatory discourse and development around emerging sectors and virtual assets. As a result, sustainability and digitisation continue to be underlying themes shaping a new paradigm for deal-making in the region.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers and ratings agencies to showcase their capabilities to support their clients as they navigated these uncertain economic times. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 27th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that has taken place within the past year (2022).

To reflect new trends, this year we introduced an award for Biggest ESG Impact (encompassing all three elements of ESG strategy) and updated our D&I award to include equity: Most Progressive DEI Strategy.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published in the summer edition of the FinanceAsia magazine, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners!

*** NORTH ASIA ***

CHINA

Domestic

Best Bank: CICC

Best Broker: CICC

Best DCM House: CICC

Best ECM House: CICC

Best Investment Bank: CICC

Best Ratings Agency: CCXI

Best Sustainable Bank:

Winner: Agricultural Bank of China (ABCI and ABC HO)

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

Best Ratings Agency: Fitch Ratings

Best Sustainable Bank: Credit Agricole

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

HONG KONG SAR

Domestic

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Broker: Everbright Securities Intl

Best DCM House: HSBC

Best ECM House: Haitong International Securities

Best ESG Impact: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd

Best Investment Bank: HSBC Investment Bank

Best Offshore Ratings Agency: Lianhe Ratings Global Ltd

Best Sustainable Bank: HSBC

Most Innovative Use of Technology: HSBC

Most Progressive DEI: HSBC

International

Best Investment Bank: Credit Agricole CIB

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

Most Progressive DEI: Citi

***

SOUTH KOREA

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Citi

Best Sustainable Bank: Credit Agricole

***

TAIWAN

Domestic

Best Bank: CTBC Bank

Best Broker: Yuanta Securities

Best DCM House:

Winner: Yuanta Securities

Finalist: E.Sun Bank

Best Investment Bank:

Winner: Yuanta Securities

Finalist: CTBC Bank

Best Sustainable Bank: E. Sun Bank

Finalist: Bank SinoPac

Most Innovative Use of Technology:

Winner: Taishin Finance Ecology

Finalist: CTBC Bank

Most Progressive DEI: E.SUN Bank

International

Best Bank: HSBC

Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs

Best Sustainable Bank: MUFG

***

