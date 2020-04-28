IPO backup plan

Why virtual roadshows are here to stay

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept bankers off planes, but even when distancing measures ease, roadshows are likely to remain virtual for many issuers.
April 28, 2020

Roadshows have gone virtual across Asia-Pacific.

With social distancing measures in place across the region, bankers are no longer able to jump on planes at the drop of a mandate and pitch to investors.

Take three of the region’s biggest recent deals Republic of Indonesia’s $4.3 billion three-tranche bond in early April, Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas’ $6 billion three-tranche deal in mid-April, and the Australian Office of Financial Management’s AOFM record-breaking A$13 billion $8.3 billion November 2024s all printed very successfully and without a physical roadshow.

Bankers have not only acclimatised to the new world order but in many cases...

