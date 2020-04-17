Week in Review: Indonesian covid-19 bonds, Taiwan bank loans, Chinese mobile gaming, Café Amazon and PTT Oil Stations

From the editor’s desk, April 17, 2020.

Speculation is increasing as to what the new normal’ looks like in the world of finance as countries begin to find some success in flattening the corona virus infection curve. Companies have reshaped business models and issuers are re-assessing their options for accessing the markets. The question is how far will capital markets evolve to mitigate the threat of a possible next wave of the pandemic or will they, given a short hiatus, simply return to the old status quo

Evidence suggests that the appetite for risk is returning to the markets for the right name, in...