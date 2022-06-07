UOB appoints new Vietnam CEO

UOB Vietnam CEO, Victor Ngo, is optimistic about the market’s pandemic recovery and its elevation in status as a key Asian manufacturing hub.
June 07, 2022

Singapore-headquartered United Overseas Bank UOB has announced the appointment of Victor Ngo as new CEO of its Vietnamese franchise, effective June 01.

Bringing to the role over three decades of international experience in banking, Ngo assumes his new post following leadership positions across UOB’s Group Audit and Group Compliance Divisions. He joined the bank in 2004 and succeeds Harry Lo, who is returning to Singapore to lead the banking group’s Non-Financial Risk Management effort.

The announcement pointed to Ngo’s contribution to UOB’s effort as the first Singapore bank to establish a foreign-owned subsidiary in the Vietnamese market, in 2017, before it commenced operations from July...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222