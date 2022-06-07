UOB appoints new Vietnam CEO

Singapore-headquartered United Overseas Bank UOB has announced the appointment of Victor Ngo as new CEO of its Vietnamese franchise, effective June 01.

Bringing to the role over three decades of international experience in banking, Ngo assumes his new post following leadership positions across UOB’s Group Audit and Group Compliance Divisions. He joined the bank in 2004 and succeeds Harry Lo, who is returning to Singapore to lead the banking group’s Non-Financial Risk Management effort.

The announcement pointed to Ngo’s contribution to UOB’s effort as the first Singapore bank to establish a foreign-owned subsidiary in the Vietnamese market, in 2017, before it commenced operations from July...