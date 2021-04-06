TRENDSETTERS at-a-glance: Korean, Indian regulators sharpen ESG focus; and more

South Korea’s financial watchdog plans to strengthen its oversight over environmental, social and governance ESG factors in the domestic finance industry.

According to The Korea Herald, remarks by the Financial Supervisory Service governor during a recent keynote speech indicate the regulator will create a framework to gauge climate risks that could undermine the health of financial companies.

This will potentially include a separate unit dedicated to international coordination to forge a sustainable finance ecosystem in Korea, said the report.



