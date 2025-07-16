Trading and investment firm eToro activates MAS licence

Israeli trading and investing platform eToro has received and activated its Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), marking a major step in the firm’s Singapore and Asia Pacific (Apac) expansion plans.

The CMS licence will allow eligible retail investors in Singapore to access stocks from more than 20 of the world’s leading stock exchanges, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and derivatives on eToro’s social investing platform.

The firm has been listed on the Nasdaq since May 2025 when it went public with a valuation of around $5.5 billion; it has around 40 million registered users globally.

Yoni Assia, eToro’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a media release: “This is an important milestone for eToro. Singapore is one of the most dynamic financial markets in Apac and a gateway to global capital flows.”

Assia added: “By activating our CMS licence, we are advancing our mission to open the world’s markets, connect investors to leading voices, and give everyone the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. We’re proud to be part of Singapore’s fintech ecosystem and look forward to continuing to work closely with regulators, while investing in local talent and partnerships as we grow across the region.”

The announcement follows the appointment of Yaki Razmovich earlier this year in March as managing director of eToro Singapore and Asia, and is responsible for building eToro’s franchise in Singapore and further expanding its global footprint in Asia.

Yaki Razmovich, managing director of eToro Singapore and Asia, said: “This achievement underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the Apac region. We are excited to be part of this dynamic market and to contribute to its growth by providing investors in Singapore with access to a wide range of financial instruments.”

On eToro, users can view other investors’ portfolios and statistics, and interact with them to exchange ideas and discuss strategies. In addition, users can practice trading using eToro’s virtual portfolio and access thousands of free financial education resources in the eToro Academy.