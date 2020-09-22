TPG fund, Swire Pacific among investors injecting $70 mln in fake meat producer Green Monday

Green Monday Holdings, a plant-based food developer and producer, said on Tuesday it has raised $70 million in financing led by private-equity firm TPG’s The Rise Fund and Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific.

The funding round also received support from venture capital firm CPT Capital, investment services major Jefferies Group and the family trust backing property major Sino Group, among others.

The investor interest reflects a “rising awareness for plant-based diets” amid a confluence of global consumer trends towards sustainability and conscious consumption, Green Monday said in a statement. It also operates OmniFoods, a food technology company that produces alternative protein products such as Omni...