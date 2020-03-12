Central Asia

The central banker with no capital markets

The challenges are significant when 85% of the population is unbanked and the country has no capital markets. The acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank outlines his plans to build from the ground up, promote financial inclusion, and learn from countries like Cambodia.
Wahidullah Nosher, acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank
March 12, 2020

Wahidullah Nosher has one of the hardest, some might say most unenviable jobs in central banking. He has been acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank in Kabul since June last year when he was rapidly promoted following the sudden departure of his predecessor Khalil Sediq who resigned citing poor health.

Nosher presides over a banking system that is only just emerging. The country has 12 commercial banks three state banks, seven private banks and two branches of foreign banks and only 15% of the population has a bank account.

Despite the well-known challenges that he faces, it is hard not to come away from a call with...

