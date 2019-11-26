IPOs in Asia

The biggest winner of Alibaba’s IPO is the HKEX

Almost a year after rumours of a deal first emerged, and in what is being portrayed as a glorious homecoming, Alibaba has finally made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
November 26, 2019

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has finally seen the largest IPO of the year so far, and it is one for which people have been waiting a long time.

Alibaba's shares debuted in Hong Kong on Tuesday. They traded up as much as 7.6% before closing the day 6.6% higher. 

The Chinese internet giant raised HK$87.5 billion $11.2 billion at HK$176 per share. An oversubscription rate of 42 times for the retail tranche meant that allotment for retail investors was increased to 10% of the share capital from an original 2.5%.

HKEX is probably even happier than Alibaba today. “We...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222