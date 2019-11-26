The biggest winner of Alibaba’s IPO is the HKEX

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has finally seen the largest IPO of the year so far, and it is one for which people have been waiting a long time.

Alibaba's shares debuted in Hong Kong on Tuesday. They traded up as much as 7.6% before closing the day 6.6% higher.

The Chinese internet giant raised HK$87.5 billion $11.2 billion at HK$176 per share. An oversubscription rate of 42 times for the retail tranche meant that allotment for retail investors was increased to 10% of the share capital from an original 2.5%.

HKEX is probably even happier than Alibaba today. “We...