Taiwanese stablecoin payment firm OwlTing makes direct listing on Nasdaq

CEO Darren Wang described the process to FA as “difficult” and said that reaching out to more US-based private investors, while expanding globally, is the next step.
October 21, 2025

Taipei-based OBOOK Holdings, holding company of OwlTing Group, a blockchain-based payment and industry servicing firm, has gone public on the Nasdaq exchange through a direct listing on October 16.

