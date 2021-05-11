Sustainable bond volumes hit record $231 billion in Q1, says Moody’s

Global issuance of GSS bonds totalled a record $231 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a 19% increase over the previous quarter and more than three times higher than the same period in 2020.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, the total was comprised of record quarterly volumes from each of the three segments $99 billion of green bonds, $90 billion of social bonds and $42 billion of sustainability bonds.

“Sustainable bond volumes are surging this year given strong sustained interest among debt issuers and investors,” said Matthew Kuchtyak, an analyst in Moody’s Investors Service’s ESG group.

“A heightened level of governmental policy focus...