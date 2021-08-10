Sustainability and digitisation: sparking a corporate strategy rethink

The requirement for sustainability know-how is putting pressure on corporates to make strategic considerations in terms of recruitment, M&A and restructuring.
August 10, 2021

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC a body mandated by the UN to provide scientific information relevant to understanding climate change on Monday sounded a stark warning on warming temperatures across the globe, forecasting an increase of 1.5C and 2C during the 21st century.

That finding, published in its Sixth Assessment Report is at odds with the goal to limit global warming to “well below” 2C compared with pre-industrial temperatures by the turn of the century, as was agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The report highlights the role and meteoric rise of sustainable finance as a critical part of climate change strategy.

...
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222