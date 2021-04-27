S&P Global launches new ESG and sustainability unit

SP Global Sustainable is a new, centralised group representing SP Global’s integrated sustainability offerings, led by a team providing views on sustainability, including key ESG and climate topics.

It aims to incorporate the firm’s benchmarking, analytics, evaluations and indices capabilities to give organisations a 360-degree view to help them achieve their sustainability goals.

“The launch of SP Global Sustainable signifies the critical intersection between sustainability and business performance,” said Martina Cheung, head of SP Global Sustainable and president of SP Global Market Intelligence.

“With every index, rating, price assessment and analytical model, we recognise the responsibility to provide...