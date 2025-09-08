Societe Generale appoints Singapore, SEA country head

Alvaro Huete has been with the French bank for 28 years and is relocating from Paris to Singapore.
September 08, 2025

Societe Generale (SocGen) has appointed Alvaro Huete as the French bank’s country head for Singapore and Southeast Asia (SEA). 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media