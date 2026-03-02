Societe Generale appoints head of Apac ECM

Hong Kong-based Selina Cheung was most recently at UBS.
March 02, 2026

French bank Societe Generale has appointed Selina Cheung as head of equity capital markets (ECM), Asia Pacific (Apac), effective immediately.

