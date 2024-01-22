Société Générale appoints Aurelien Schwob as Apac head of infrastructure

Société Générale has appointed Aurelien Schwob as head of infrastructure for Asia Pacific (Apac), according to a company media release.

Schwob (pictured), who is currently a Singapore-based director of energy finance and advisory for Apac at the French bank, will relocate to Sydney, subject to a visa approval process. A Société Générale spokesperson told FinanceAsia that the move is expected to take place in March.

In his new role, Schwob will manage the infrastructure advisory and financing business across the Apac region. He has project and infrastructure finance experience after previously working in the the bank's infrastructure group in Paris, which he joined in 2006, before moving to Singapore in 2017 to join the bank's 'Energy+ Group'.

The bank’s infrastructure group is aiming to lead the transformation of infrastructure markets, including: transportation and mobility, digital infrastructure, waste and water, social infrastructure, regulated asset-based and other types of infrastructure related to energy transition, the release said.

Schwob is set to succeed Marie Vinnell, who has been promoted to become Société Générale’s chief country officer in Australia. She started the role in October 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Schwob will report locally to Vinnell and "functionally" to Herve Le Corre, global head of infrastructure, and Lan Yang, head of natural resources and infrastructure for Apac, the release said.

For more FA people moves from across the region click here.