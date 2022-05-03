SMBC hires head of structured finance M&A advisory

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SMBC has announced via a media note, the appointment of Simone Chirolli to the newly created role of head of MA advisory within its structured finance department for Asia Pacific SFDA. While the news was distributed on April 27, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia that Chirolli began the role on April 19.

Based in Singapore and reporting to SFDA co-general managers, Tomofumi Watanabe and Luca Tonello, Chirolli will be responsible for leading SMBC’s MA advisory efforts in the energy and infrastructure sectors in Asia. He will cover renewables and digital infrastructure, among others, the announcement said.

“APAC’s green...