SMBC hires head of structured finance M&A advisory

Simone Chirolli joins the bank from JP Morgan.
Simone Chirolli
Simone Chirolli
May 03, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SMBC has announced via a media note, the appointment of Simone Chirolli to the newly created role of head of MA advisory within its structured finance department for Asia Pacific SFDA. While the news was distributed on April 27, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia that Chirolli began the role on April 19.

Based in Singapore and reporting to SFDA co-general managers, Tomofumi Watanabe and Luca Tonello, Chirolli will be responsible for leading SMBC’s MA advisory efforts in the energy and infrastructure sectors in Asia. He will cover renewables and digital infrastructure, among others, the announcement said.

“APAC’s green...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222