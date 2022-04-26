Singtel to issue debut digital sustainability-linked bond

The $100 million issuance will be the group’s first digital sustainability-linked bond and Singapore’s largest foreign currency digital bond.
April 26, 2022

State-owned mobile network operator, Singapore Telecommunications Singtel has announced the pricing of a $100 million, five-year digital sustainability-linked bond SLB, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Group Treasury SGT.

The entire bond will be tokenised on digital securities exchange, ADDX. Tokenised, or digital, bonds are issued on blockchain and leverage smart contract technology to eliminate the manual processes throughout the life cycle of a security, including issuance, distribution, custody and post-trade servicing.

“Tokenised securities are more efficient from both a cost and time perspective, because they eliminate manual processes and reduce the number of intermediaries needed for an issuance,” explained Oi-Yee Choo, CEO of...

