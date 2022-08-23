Simmons & Simmons announces arbitration hire

Benson Lim has joined the law firm in Singapore and expects more arbitration cases in the region over coming years.
August 23, 2022

Last week, London-headquartered global law firm, Simmons Simmons announced in a media note the recruitment of Benson Lim to its international arbitration practice in Singapore.

A fluent English and Chinese speaker, Lim joins the firm as partner of the firm’s constituent Singapore law practice, JWS Asia Law Corporation. He brings experience in arbitration counsel work across the Southeast Asian and Greater China regions and plans to make a number of junior counsel hires across coming months, the note confirmed.

International co-head of the law firm’s International Arbitration Practice, Philippe Cavalieros highlighted in the note Lim’s role as three times sole arbitrator, appointed by the city-state’s International Chamber...

