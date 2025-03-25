Seviora Group establishes office in Abu Dhabi

The Middle East office for the Temasek-owned firm, which has $54bn assets under management, will add to offices in Singapore, India, China and Indonesia; Sadiq Hussain will lead its Middle East operations.
March 25, 2025

Seviora Group, theTemasek-owned asset management group with $54 billion of assets under management, has set-up a Middle East office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

