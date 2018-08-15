The emirate of Abu Dhabi is increasingly focused on digital innovation and sustainability to build a smarter economy.
In a rare deal in Malaysia’s subdued secondary market, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment trimmed its stake in RHB through a $149 million block trade.
August 15, 2018
SGX plans to sign up to the UN's Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, FinanceAsia can reveal.
September 02, 2016
The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, China Investment Corporation and Abu Dhabi Investment Council make their first foray into Latin America by participating in a $1.8 billion investment in Brazilian financial services firm BTG Pactual.
December 07, 2010
J.P. Morgan adds a second UAE office in Abu Dhabi.
February 18, 2010
The Dubai governmentÆs request for a standstill on Dubai World debt could be the beginning of a sovereign default.
November 29, 2009
Abu Dhabi state-owned company Advanced Technology Investment Company offers to buy 100% of Singapore-based foundry Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing at a firm value of $3.9 billion.
September 07, 2009
Barclays shareholders lap up $754 million worth of reserve capital instruments, but the outcome of a forthcoming vote on the investment by Abu Dhabi- and Qatar-based investors is still unclear.
November 19, 2008
Middle East investors provide the UK bank with more cash, but the high cost of the $11.4 billion capital injection raises questions about whether government funding would have been preferable.
November 02, 2008
GE will partner with the sovereign wealth fund in areas such as clean energy, aviation and financial services, in a deal that will make Mubadala a top 10 shareholder in GE.
July 22, 2008
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)