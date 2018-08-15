abu dhabi

GIC and CIC invest in Brazil's BTG Pactual

The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, China Investment Corporation and Abu Dhabi Investment Council make their first foray into Latin America by participating in a $1.8 billion investment in Brazilian financial services firm BTG Pactual.
December 07, 2010

Barclays shareholders take the bait

Barclays shareholders lap up $754 million worth of reserve capital instruments, but the outcome of a forthcoming vote on the investment by Abu Dhabi- and Qatar-based investors is still unclear.
November 19, 2008

Barclays pays dearly for independence

Middle East investors provide the UK bank with more cash, but the high cost of the $11.4 billion capital injection raises questions about whether government funding would have been preferable.
November 02, 2008