Second life for Asia’s secondaries market

The secondaries may have struggled to find their feet after the global financial crisis, but have been a quiet achiever over the past few years. In Asia, they are now seen as set to blossom.
January 13, 2021

The Asian secondaries market the buying and selling of pre-existing investor commitments to private equity and other alternative investment funds has had a roller-coaster decade in Asia.

After severely contracting at the height of the financial crisis, the secondaries market recovered strongly in the 2010s. In recent years, it has been smashing records for fundraising and deals almost every year.

The real drag on Asian growth in the secondaries had been the inability of firms to orchestrate exits. This, however, is becoming a thing of the past as the number of strategic buyers in the region grows and stock markets become more accessible.

While...

