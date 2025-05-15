SEA digital player GXS Bank appoints new CEO

Pei-Si Lai, CEO of GXBank, Malaysia's first digital banking firm, will take over from Muthukrishnan Ramaswami, who is retiring, at the beginning of June.
May 15, 2025

Singapore-headquartered GXS Bank’s group chief executive officer (CEO), Muthukrishnan Ramaswami, known as Ramu, is set to retire from the bank on May 31. 

