Round-up: DayOne files for Nasdaq IPO; Nippon Paint’s $1.35bn deal and more

DayOne seeks US listing; Nippon Paint makes deal; Umios invests in JV; BrilliA expands across SEA; Thai Airways suspends CEO.
October 06, 2026

The following is a round-up of recent capital market and corporate news across the Asia Pacific (Apac) region. 

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