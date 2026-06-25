Renminbi Shift: From Potential to Practicality

The internationalisation of the RMB is entering a new phase. What was once viewed primarily as a long-term policy ambition is increasingly becoming a practical reality for portfolios across Asia Pacific.

An exclusive survey of more than 120 institutions representing over $32 trillion in AUM reveal a clear trend: the RMB is moving from a niche allocation to a more integrated role within portfolios.

What are investors saying?

Diversification is now the primary driver of RMB adoption - investors increasingly view the RMB exposure as a strategic portfolio tool rather than a tactical currency trade.

- investors increasingly view the RMB exposure as a strategic portfolio tool rather than a tactical currency trade. Access is not the main challenge - 87% of institutions already access the RMB markets, highlighting how significantly market infrastructure has matured.

- 87% of institutions already access the RMB markets, highlighting how significantly market infrastructure has matured. Investment channels are well established - offshore RMB markets, Bond Connect and Stock Connect have become key access routes.

- offshore RMB markets, Bond Connect and Stock Connect have become key access routes. RMB usage is expected to expand steadily - respondents anticipate increased use of the RMB across investment, hedging, settlement and cash management activities over the next 12 to 24 months.

- respondents anticipate increased use of the RMB across investment, hedging, settlement and cash management activities over the next 12 to 24 months. Digital RMB is gaining traction - investors see the greatest potential for digital yuan or e-CNY in improving cross-border payments, settlement efficiency and liquidity management.

The big takeaway?

For many institutions, the question is not whether the RMB markets are accessible, but how effectively the RMB can be integrated into portfolios, treasury operations and broader investment frameworks to enhance diversification, resilience and long-term opportunity.