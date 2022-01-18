Regional Deal Award winners: FinanceAsia's 2021 Achievement Awards

Our annual flagship Achievement Awards recognise excellence in issuers and investors who together have made an impactful contribution to the development of Asia Pacific’s financial markets

Showcasing true talent across the region, our awards process this year coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication

Our jury had a challenging task at hand when selecting the winners, inundated by very compelling submissions

Read on for details of the winners we selected for the Regional Deal Awards - Asia category REGIONAL DEAL AWARDS - ASIA

BEST OF CHINA / HONG KONG: JD Logistics IPO

Financial participants: BOCI, BOCOM, BofA, CCB, China Renaissance, CLSA, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, ICBC, Jefferies, UBS

Legal advisors: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton,...