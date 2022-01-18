Regional Deal Award winners: FinanceAsia's 2021 Achievement Awards

Read the rationale behind our selection of 2021 Achievement Award winners: Regional Deal Awards - Asia.
January 18, 2022

Our annual flagship Achievement Awards recognise excellence in issuers and investors who together have made an impactful contribution to the development of Asia Pacific’s financial markets

Showcasing true talent across the region, our awards process this year coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication

Our jury had a challenging task at hand when selecting the winners, inundated by very compelling submissions

Read on for details of the winners we selected for the Regional Deal Awards - Asia category

REGIONAL DEAL AWARDS - ASIA

BEST OF CHINA / HONG KONG: JD Logistics IPO

Financial participants:  BOCI, BOCOM, BofA, CCB, China Renaissance, CLSA, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, ICBC, Jefferies, UBS

Legal advisors: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton,...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222