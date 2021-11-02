PRI announces new CEO

Independent financial governance body, the Principles for Responsible Investment PRI, has announced the appointment of David Atkin pictured as CEO, effective from December 10.

Atkin will join the PRI team as an advisor from November 15 until he officially replaces Fiona Reynolds, who led the organisation for nine years before announcing her decision to relocate to Australia, in June.

Reynolds will remain on board in an advisory capacity until early 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

PRI officially launched in New York in April 2006, on the back of then-United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan’s invitation to a group of the world’s most...