PEOPLE MOVES: Top institutions race to appoint sustainability chiefs in Asia

BlackRock has re-affirmed its commitment to sustainable investing by naming co-heads for Asia Pacific Geir Espeskog and Emily Woodland.

Espeskog is the firm’s current head of iShares APAC distribution, while Woodland joins from AMP Capital, where she has been the head of sustainable investment since 2018.

BlackRock has re-confirmed its ambition to achieve $1 trillion in sustainable assets under management by 2030, with Asia being a key region to drive this growth.



