PEOPLE MOVES: Top institutions race to appoint sustainability chiefs in Asia

BlackRock creates co-heads of sustainable investing in Asia Pacific; UOB names first chief sustainability officer; MUFG appoints first Asia Pacific ESG finance head; and Amundi confirms first sustainability officer in Asia.
April 13, 2021

BlackRock has re-affirmed its commitment to sustainable investing by naming co-heads for Asia Pacific Geir Espeskog and Emily Woodland.

Espeskog is the firm’s current head of iShares APAC distribution, while Woodland joins from AMP Capital, where she has been the head of sustainable investment since 2018.

BlackRock has re-confirmed its ambition to achieve $1 trillion in sustainable assets under management by 2030, with Asia being a key region to drive this growth.


UOB has appointed Eric Lim as its first chief sustainability officer, to focus on helping businesses to advance responsibly, steering consumer wealth to sustainable investments and fostering social...

