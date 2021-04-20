PEOPLE MOVES: Midea hires new CFO from HSBC; Aviva Singlife names group CIO; and more

HSBC loses head of Asia tech M&A to Midea as CFO; Aviva Singlife appoints group CIO; Deutsche names Indonesia head of securities services; and Apex Group hires China country head.
April 20, 2021

Jeremy Choy is leaving his role as head of technology MA at HSBC in Asia for Midea, as the Chinese home appliance firm’s new chief financial officer CFO.

Choy will be based in Midea’s headquarters in Foshan, southern China. He replaces Helmut Zodl, who has become CFO of General Electric’s healthcare business.

The move comes as Midea plans to diversify into technology-led areas such as smart living and the Internet-of-Things.


Kim Rosenkilde has been named as group chief investment officer at Aviva Singlife in Singapore, following the merger of the two firms in September 2020.

In this...

