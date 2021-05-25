PEOPLE MOVES: A flurry of new CIOs; Citi and Deutsche Bank also make hires

Allianz Global Investors AllianzGI has hired Gregor Hirt as global CIO for multi asset investments.

Hirt is joining the firm from Deutsche Bank on July 1, based in Frankfurt.

In his previous role, he was global head of discretionary portfolio management, after being group chief strategist and head of multi asset solutions at Vontobel Asset Management.

South Korea’s Military Mutual Aid Association has appointed Lee Sang-hee as its new chief investment officer.

He will serve for a three-year term, joining from his role as CIO of Korean insurer Lotte Non-Life Insurance for six years.

