PEOPLE MOVES: A flurry of new CIOs; Citi and Deutsche Bank also make hires

Allianz Global Investors hires global CIO for multi assets; Korea military pension names new CIO; India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund appoints new CIO for private equity; Citi adds to Australia markets and securities services team; and Deutsche Bank adds ASEAN head of fintech & platform coverage.
May 25, 2021

Allianz Global Investors AllianzGI has hired Gregor Hirt as global CIO for multi asset investments.

Hirt is joining the firm from Deutsche Bank on July 1, based in Frankfurt.

In his previous role, he was global head of discretionary portfolio management, after being group chief strategist and head of multi asset solutions at Vontobel Asset Management.

---
South Korea’s Military Mutual Aid Association has appointed Lee Sang-hee as its new chief investment officer.

He will serve for a three-year term, joining from his role as CIO of Korean insurer Lotte Non-Life Insurance for six years.

...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222