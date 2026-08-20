NZX's incoming chief executive aims to add scale and liquidity

Hishaam Mirza, formerly at NZ Super, will start in September, as the bourse seeks to expand.
August 20, 2026

New Zealand's stock exchange (NZX) has appointed Hishaam Mirza as chief executive, effective September 14, following a global search by the board. 

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