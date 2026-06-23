economy

Bangladesh unveils ambitious budget

The government is looking to reform business and visa approvals and raise a significant amount in tax revenue which economists are warning will be difficult to achieve.
June 23, 2026

AI supply chain to boost Asia amid global growth slowdown

China had robust import and export growth in May despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fitch has upgraded China's GDP forecast to 4.6% this year after "surprisingly good" Q1 data. In a volatile market, SpaceX is set to go public on June 12.
June 09, 2026

PIF’s strategic reset signals a more disciplined global ambition

In its latest five-year plan, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is recalibrating its global investment strategy, pulling back from expensive prestige bets, even as it expands deeper into Asia and doubles down on long-term economic transformation.
May 15, 2026