China had robust import and export growth in May despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fitch has upgraded China's GDP forecast to 4.6% this year after "surprisingly good" Q1 data. In a volatile market, SpaceX is set to go public on June 12.
In its latest five-year plan, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is recalibrating its global investment strategy, pulling back from expensive prestige bets, even as it expands deeper into Asia and doubles down on long-term economic transformation.
After February's election, Bangladesh’s economy is being shaken by the rise in prices of oil and gas, a potential fall in remittances, increased shipping costs and Trump's latest tariffs, as the war in the Middle East continues.